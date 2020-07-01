FARGO, N.D. (AP) - Police have made an arrest in a stabbing outside a bar in Fargo.

The 21-year-old female suspect stabbed another woman outside the Empire Tavern Tuesday about 4 p.m, according to officials.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be OK.

The suspect, a Fargo woman, was booked into the Cass County Jail on possible charges of aggravated assault and giving false information to police, KFGO reported.

