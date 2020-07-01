By - Associated Press - Wednesday, July 1, 2020

FARGO, N.D. (AP) - Police have made an arrest in a stabbing outside a bar in Fargo.

The 21-year-old female suspect stabbed another woman outside the Empire Tavern Tuesday about 4 p.m, according to officials.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be OK.

The suspect, a Fargo woman, was booked into the Cass County Jail on possible charges of aggravated assault and giving false information to police, KFGO reported.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide