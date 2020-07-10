President Trump commuted the prison sentence of longtime friend Roger Stone on Friday night, days before Stone was to report to federal prison to serve a sentence for lying to Congress and obstruction of justice.

The president said Stone’s 40-month prison term was “unjust.”

“Roger Stone is a victim of the Russia Hoax that the Left and its allies in the media perpetuated for years in an attempt to undermine the Trump presidency,” said White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany. “There was never any collusion between the Trump campaign, or the Trump administration, with Russia.”

She said, “Roger Stone has already suffered greatly. Roger Stone is now a free man!”

