President Trump said Thursday he surprised doctors by having supposedly “aced” a cognitive test and then dared his presumptive Democratic opponent Joseph R. Biden to do the same.

“I actually took one very recently when I was — when the radical left was saying, ‘Is he all there, is he all there?’ I proved I was all there because I aced it. I aced the test, and he should take the same exact test, a very standard test,” Mr. Trump said by telephone during an interview conducted by Fox News host Sean Hannity.

“I took it at Walter Reed, a medical center, in front of doctors, and they were very surprised,” Mr. Trump continued, referring to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland. “They said, ‘That’s an unbelievable thing. Rarely does anybody do what you just did.’ “

Mr. Trump’s critics were quick to call him out afterward for boasting about his apparent cognitive abilities.

“It’s a little bit like being surprised you passed a sobriety test,” CNN’s “New Day” co-host Alison Camerota said Friday morning. “Something was still wrong that made you have to take that sobriety test.”

“Think about how his mind processed what he is saying,” co-host John Berman reacted. “Bragging that doctors were surprised that he did well on a cognitive test.”

A message requesting comment from the Biden campaign was not immediately answered.

