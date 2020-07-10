Apple iOS users experienced problems with several of the mobile operating system’s popular applications early Friday due to a software bug Facebook created and eventually fixed.

Spotify, Pinterest and Tinder were among the platforms whose iOS apps crashed because of a change Facebook made to its software development kit, or SDK, causing those programs not to function properly on Apple iPhones and iPads.

Facebook acknowledged the issue Friday morning and announced a resolution several hours later.

“Earlier today, a code change triggered crashes for some iOS apps using the Facebook SDK. We identified the issue quickly and resolved it. We apologize for any inconvenience,” said a Facebook spokesperson.

Facebook is among tech companies that makes its SDK available to the public so that software developers can integrate their own products with the social network’s.

The incident marks the second time since May in which Facebook attributed a change to its SDK with causing other company’s iOS apps to crash.

