Gilead Sciences, Inc. on Friday announced that the antiviral drug remdesivir was associated with a 62% drop in the risk of mortality among a group of patients with severe cases of COVID-19.

The company said that other parts of a Phase 3 trial found that “traditionally marginalized” racial or ethnic groups who were treated with remdesivir in the study experienced similar outcomes as the overall patient population.

The National Institutes of Health had previously said that remdesivir sped up recovery time of patients by 31%.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted emergency-use authorization for remdesivir to treat patients hospitalized for COVID-19.

The Trump administration last month announced a deal with Gilead to secure about a half a million treatment courses of the drug.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.