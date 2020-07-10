Liberal advocates sued North Carolina officials Friday in an attempt to strike down witness requirements for absentee voters ahead of the election in November.

The American Civil Liberties Union, representing four plaintiffs with preexisting conditions, filed a lawsuit in state court against North Carolina, alleging the state law requiring at least one person to witness the signature of an absentee ballot violates constitutional rights.

“The Witness Requirements threaten to disenfranchise countless North Carolinians — without serving any valid governmental interest that could conceivably warrant such a significant incursion on citizens’ right to vote,” the complaint read.

North Carolina is one of a dozen states that require a witness for anyone submitting an absentee ballot.

The state had required two witnesses, like a couple of other states do, but officials had amended the law in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic to lower the requirement to just one witness.

Still, the ACLU says that’s burdensome during a pandemic and the court should halt the enforcement of the state’s requirement.

“No one should be forced to choose between their health and their vote. Removing the witness requirements in the middle of a deadly pandemic just makes sense. It is an obvious and common-sense solution that protects people’s health and their right to vote,” said Dale Ho, who serves as the director of the ACLU’s Voting Rights Project.

A spokesperson from the North Carolina Department is Justice said officials will not comment on pending litigation.

The lawsuit is similar to one brought in Alabama that challenged state requirements on absentee voters there.

A district court had issued an injunction against Alabama’s photo ID and witness signature requirements for absentee voters concerned about COVID-19 in three counties.

But last week, in a court order by Justice Clarence Thomas, the Supreme Court lifted that injunction in a 5-4 move.

The four Democratic-appointed justices would have allowed the lower court order to stand.

And both Virginia and Minnesota waived their witness requirements after facing lawsuits.

