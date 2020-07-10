A majority of voters disapprove of how President Trump is handling both the coronavirus crisis and escalating racial tensions, according to new poll data released Friday.

A survey from ABC News/Ipsos found that 67% of adults don’t think the president is adequately managing the country’s response to the coronavirus pandemic that has shuddered the economy and infected millions of Americans.

The data shows that disapproval rating dip was caused by waning support from both independents — 40% of whom approved of the president’s response in mid-June and now only 26% do — and even Republicans. The majority — 78% — of Republicans still support the president on this, but that figure is down from 90% in mid-June.

The new polling comes as the country crosses the 3 million mark in coronavirus cases, among its 300 million population, and severe spikes in cases in several states across the country.

Mr. Trump claims that number is only so high because of the amount of coronavirus testing done in the United States.

The president has faced a continuous wave of backlash from Democrats on his complaints about tests as well as his push to reopen the economy after a couple of months of lockdown policies across the country. A majority — 59% — of Americans said they believed the push to reopen is moving too quickly.

However, the president has continued to break with some of his top health experts on how to handle the coronavirus crisis and how to maneuver reopening processes. His latest focus is on ensuring that students are physically attending classes in the fall.

Similarly, on race relations, a 67% majority of adults disapproved of how the president is approaching the situation. This follows across all races surveyed — 57% of White Americans, 92% of Black Americans and 83% of Hispanics.

Mr. Trump’s stance has been to embrace “law and order,” decrying those who vandalize monuments, vowing to crack down on unruly demonstrators and rejecting accusations of systemic racism in American police departments.

During his Fourth of July speech at Mount Rushmore, he claimed far-left groups were intent on waging a culture war “designed to overthrow the American Revolution.”

Joseph R. Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, is targeting Mr. Trump in these two areas in his latest campaign strategy — aiming to paint the president as someone unable to lead and unite the country in times of crisis.

“Donald Trump may believe that pitting Americans against Americans will benefit him,” Mr. Biden said at a campaign event Thursday. “I don’t.”

“He’s exactly the wrong person to lead at this moment,” he continued. He’s determined to drive us apart. … He believes he was elected president only by his base.”

The poll was surveyed 711 adults from July 8-9 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.1 percentage points.

