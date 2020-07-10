GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - Prosecutors have charged a 22-year-old man in a crash that killed three people in Green Bay last month.

Abdi Ahmed made his initial appearance Thursday on three counts of second-degree reckless homicide.

According to the complaint, Ahmed was driving 104 mph just 1.2 seconds before the airbag deployed in his Dodge Charger. Data from the airbag computer module also shows the brake was engaged only 1.1 seconds before the airbag went off. The data shows the car was traveling 84 mph the tenth of a second before the airbag deployed.

All three people in the second vehicle died. Ahmed suffered minor injuries and was treated at a hospital.

WLUK-TV reports Ahmed told police on the scene he was only going 35 mph, according to the complaint.

Green Bay police have identified the three victims of the June 28 crash as 28-year-old Jessie Saldana, 27-year-old Sonia Gonzalez-Guillen and 57-year-old Sonia Gonzalez.

Prosecutors say eight days before the crash, there was a complaint about a vehicle matching Ahmed’s car driving 90 mph at night without its lights on.

Ahmed remains in the Brown County Jail on a $100,000 cash bond. He is due back in court for a preliminary hearing Tuesday.

