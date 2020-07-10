President Trump said Friday he’s ordering the Treasury Department to review some universities’ tax-exempt status and federal funding, accusing them of engaging in “radical left indoctrination” instead of education.

“Too many Universities and School Systems are about Radical Left Indoctrination, not Education. Therefore, I am telling the Treasury Department to re-examine their Tax-Exempt Status and/or Funding, which will be taken away if this Propaganda or Act Against Public Policy continues,” Mr. Trump tweeted. “Our children must be Educated, not Indoctrinated!”

It wasn’t clear whether the president was referring to public or private schools. Most colleges and universities are tax-exempt.

The president this week also threatened to withhold federal funding from K-12 schools that do not reopen on time this fall.

Mr. Trump has frequently criticized higher education for suppressing the views of conservative students.

