President Trump’s planned rally in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, on Saturday is being postponed by “a week or two” over weather concerns, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters Friday.

The rally was set to take place at Portsmouth International Airport.

Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh said Tropical Storm Fay is forecast to hit the region Saturday.

He said the rally “will be rescheduled and a new date will be announced soon.”

It was to be the president’s first campaign rally since June 20 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, when attendance was far less than expected.

Campaign officials had decided to hold the New Hampshire rally in a three-sided airport hangar, primarily to address concerns about spreading COVID-19. In Tulsa, some supporters apparently were reluctant to attend a rally indoors, contributing to a less-than-capacity crowd.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.