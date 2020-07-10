By Dave Boyer - The Washington Times - Friday, July 10, 2020

President Trump said Friday he’s still weighing a grant of clemency for Republican confidant Roger Stone.

The president told reporters he is “looking at” the case of Mr. Stone, who is due to report to prison on Tuesday.

The president’s long-time friend was convicted in 2019 on seven counts of lying to Congress, witness tampering and obstruction.

Mr. Trump, who said Stone was treated unfairly, is widely expected to grant him either a pardon or to commute his prison sentence.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide