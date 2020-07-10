President Trump said Friday he’s still weighing a grant of clemency for Republican confidant Roger Stone.

The president told reporters he is “looking at” the case of Mr. Stone, who is due to report to prison on Tuesday.

The president’s long-time friend was convicted in 2019 on seven counts of lying to Congress, witness tampering and obstruction.

Mr. Trump, who said Stone was treated unfairly, is widely expected to grant him either a pardon or to commute his prison sentence.

