Blake Neff, a top writer for Tucker Carlson’s nightly Fox News program, resigned from the show Friday after it was revealed he posted racist and sexist comments on the internet.

Mr. Neff, a former writer for the Daily Caller site Mr. Carlson co-founded, has posted for years on AutoAdmit, a web forum where he made the bigoted posts recently found by CNN.

CNN reported that it contacted Mr. Neff for comment about the postings on Thursday night, and that Fox News subsequently told CNN the following morning that Mr. Neff had resigned.

Among the crude musings CNN to attributed the AutoAdmit user, “CharlesXII,” were posts containing racist, sexist and homophobic language written as recently as this month.

“Honestly given how tired black people always claim to be, maybe the real crisis is their lack of sleep,” Mr. Neff wrote in one on several posts cited by CNN, dated June 24.

Several clues ultimately connected Mr. Neff to the pseudonymous handle, CNN reported, including notably a 2018 posting in which CharlesXII shared photographs taken at an Egyptian museum. Mr. Neff’s reflection is visible in three photos he snapped of artifacts enclosed in glass, CNN reported.

Mr. Neff began working on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” in February 2017, according to a LinkedIn profile in his name that vanished amid news of his resignation being reported Friday.

“Anything he’s reading off the teleprompter, the first draft was written by me,” Mr. Neff bragged in a recent profile in Dartmouth Alumni Magazine.

Mr. Neff did not respond to requests for comment and the Daily Caller declined to comment, CNN reported.

