The list of high-profile celebrities, politicians and news media icons who support Goya Foods is growing. The New Jersey-based, Hispanic-owned company has now been targeted for a national boycott by organizers who were triggered by CEO Robert Unanue and his public support of President Trump.

Mr. Unanue on Thursday said he felt “truly blessed” that Mr. Trump was in the White House, and said he would not apologize for his sentiment during an appearance on Fox News.

“Goya Foods CEO won’t apologize in face of boycott, backlash for pro-Trump remarks: ‘Suppression of speech’ Bob Unanue sets a good example in the fight against liberal terrorism. Don’t let his voice be suppressed. Stand up against these thugs. #BuyGoya,” tweeted Hollywood actor James Woods.

“Well, now more than ever, #BuyGoyaProducts #BuyMoreGoya #BuyGoyaFoods #BuyGoya,” Mr. Woods said in a follow-up tweet on Saturday which drew 24,000 likes within the first hour.

“Went to store today to buy some @Goyaproducts. (I buy their beans anyway) They were pretty much sold out of all but a few cans of chickpeas. I smiled,” said former Arkansas governor and broadcast commentator Mike Huckabee in his own Twitter missive.

“Goya is a staple of Cuban food. My grandparents ate Goya black beans twice a day for nearly 90 years. And now the Left is trying to cancel Hispanic culture and silence free speech. #BuyGoya,” tweeted Sen. Ted Cruz, Texas Republican.

Judicial Watch founder Tom Fitton, Rudy Guiiani, and Fox News hosts Mark Levin and Laura Ingraham were also among the many who joined in the fray.

“Fight the cancel culture! I’m going out and buying every can of Goya food I can find this weekend,” Ms. Ingraham advised in a tweet.

