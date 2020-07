SPRING BROOK, Wis. (AP) - Three people died in a house fire in Spring Brook on Friday night, the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Two adult men and a child died in the fire, while two adult women were able to escape. Firefighters were called to the house fire at 10 p.m. Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.