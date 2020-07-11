Sen. Mitt Romney on Saturday rebuked President Trump for commuting Roger Stone’s sentence, apparently making the Utah Republican the first prominent elected official in the GOP to slam the decision.

Mr. Romney, the Republican nominee for president in 2012, spoke out on Twitter after Mr. Trump commuted Stone’s sentence Friday night, sparing the president’s former adviser from starting a 40-month term in federal prison next week.

“Unprecedented, historic corruption: an American president commutes the sentence of a person convicted by a jury of lying to shield that very president,” Mr. Romney tweeted.

Stone, who has known Mr. Trump for decades, was found guilty by a jury last year of counts of obstruction, witness tampering and perjury and was scheduled to start his prison sentence Tuesday.

The White House announced Friday evening that Mr. Trump had commuted Stone’s sentence, and the president subsequently defended that decision on Twitter early Saturday.

“Roger Stone was targeted by an illegal Witch Hunt that never should have taken place,” Mr. Trump alleged.

