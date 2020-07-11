ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) - Six people were shot during a fight at a large gathering in New York early Saturday morning, police in Rochester said.

All six were men who were expected to recover, news outlets reported.

A car sped away from the scene and crashed into two unoccupied police vehicles, police told news outlets. The 28-year-old driver, who was not named, was taken into custody and charged with driving while intoxicated.

