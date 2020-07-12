The Florida Health Department on Sunday reported 15,300 new coronavirus cases, which is a new single-day record for any U.S. state.

Florida also reported 45 new COVID-19-related deaths. There are now more than 266,000 positive cases and more than 4,200 coronavirus-related deaths in the state, home to close to 22 million people.

The state also broke its own single-day record on testing. Florida got results back from nearly 143,000 tests on Saturday.The department said that the 11.25% positive test rate of new cases marked a third consecutive daily decline.

The new numbers came as the virus continues to rampage across the South and West in the U.S., though Walt Disney World in Orlando reopened its doors to the public on Saturday.

There are more than 3.2 million positive cases in the U.S. and more than 134,000 coronavirus-related deaths, according to a tracker from Johns Hopkins University.

