It is always a pleasure to check up on “Bo Snerdley” — known to 15.5 million radio listeners as the executive producer of Rush Limbaugh’s daily talk show. His real name is James Golden, and last year he founded a well-organized and forward-thinking organization to support Black conservatives and Republicans. His effort includes the website MAGA.black, plus New Journey, a political action committee that so far has endorsed or contributed to 15 candidates in nine states.

This week Mr. Golden is concentrating on Joe Collins, a 13-year U.S. Navy vet who is running against Rep. Maxine Waters, California Democrat, in the state’s 43rd Congressional District.

“Joe is a strong Black conservative who embodies the idea of honor — and with our support, he has a significant opportunity to defeat radical leftist Maxine Waters. Maxine has been representing South Central Los Angeles for three decades, and like the rest of the Democrat Party, she’s offered platitudes, but she has done nothing to help her constituents or Black America,” Mr. Golden says.

“Maxine has support from the far-left and special interest groups — so New Journey PAC is stepping up to help Joe,” he continues. “This is the same Maxine Waters who called for liberals to harass members of the Trump administration in the streets. Even Chuck Schumer said that Maxine’s idea of dissent was ‘un-American’.”

Find Mr. Collins here: JoeCollinsForCongress.com. Find Mr. Golden’s outreach at NewJourneyPAC.org and MAGA.black.

“Mr. Snerdley” has a special point to make, though.

“We are at a crossroads in our nation. We have a chance to help Black America by electing a new generation of leadership,” Mr. Golden says.

‘VOTERS ARE LIKE AN ICEBERG’

“Polls show President Trump is losing to Joe Biden. They said the same thing four years ago against Hillary Clinton,” reads a USA Today headline.

“Joe Biden can look at the polls and smile. Cautiously,” write Ledyard King and Michael Collins, Washington corespondents for the news organization.

“The overwhelming majority of polls four years ago indicated Trump would lose as well. So why put much faith in the 2020 polls that show the former vice president consistently on top? David Burgess of Kittery, Maine, said he stopped believing polls after the 2016 presidential election.” they note in their lengthy analysis of polls and pollsters.

“They predicted Hillary Clinton would win, and she didn’t,” Mr. Burgess told them. “Voters are like an iceberg. You just see the tip of the iceberg. You don’t see the rest of the iceberg. You don’t know who they’re going to vote for.”

MOST LIKELY A DEMOCAT

Atlanta resident Ron Timms recently received a voter registration form for “Cody Timms.” Trouble is, Cody was the family cat who died 12 years ago. One state official has insight, according to Fox 5 Atlanta, which covered the kitty caper.

“Third-party groups all over the country are targeting Georgia to help register qualified individuals. This group makes you wonder what these out-of-town activists are really doing. Make no mistake about it, this office is dedicated to investigating all types of fraud,” Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger told the Fox affiliate.

Breitbart News political analyst Kyle Olson reports that the late Cody was ultimately deemed a “DemoCAT” — and he says this has happened before — citing Benica — a border collie in Raleigh, North Carolina, who received voter paperwork as did Moco, a deceased Boston Terrier in Colorado, plus Mozart and Scampers, both pups in Florida and Washington state, respectively.

“How can some group just start sending a dog a voter registration application? If someone sent this in, that would constitute voter fraud. But it could get sent in and then what happens if she got a voter registration card back?” asked John Schneider, owner of the aforementioned pooch Benica.

HELPFUL READING

Americans for Tax Reform — a grassroots activist group — has compiled a gigantic collection of positive outcomes from President Trump’s Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. The collection includes 1,000 examples of small business expansion, new hires, pay raises, Opportunity Zone job creation and utility rate reductions in all 50 states where GOP-enacted legislation was cited as a key factor. The research also includes information on small business, manufacturing utilities and more. Find it all at ATR.org/list.

SPACE TREASURES

They’ve been deemed true “space treasures” and will soon hit the auction block, according to Julien’s Auctions, a bidding house based in Beverly Hills, California, which reveals details of the collection on Monday.

“A special category to this year’s edition is an exclusive collection of some of the most significant and historical space artifacts and treasures including Neil Armstrong’s actual pilot control stick from his Apollo 11 flight to the moon (estimate: $100,000-$200,000) and an Apollo 17 complete original tool kit flown on the last mission to the moon (estimate: $20,000-$30,000),” the organization advises.

Nifty elbow-length “space gloves” could fetch $10,000-$20,000, There re some cheaper items, though. Space shuttle heat shields start at $200, a communications panel at $400 and an interior shuttle door for $2,000. The iconic spacesuit featured in Stanley Kubrick’s sci-fi blockbuster “2001: A Space Odyssey” is expected to bring up to $300,000.

The online “Legends and Explorers” — which also includes Hollywood memorabilia — takes place July 17-18, and begins at 10 a.m. PT. Consult JuliensAuction.com.

POLL DU JOUR

• 92% of U.S. adults favor training police personnel in “nonviolent alternatives to deadly force.”

• 90% say a federal government database should be created to track “officers accused of misconduct.”

• 74% say civilian oversight boards should have power to investigate those accused of inappropriate force or misconduct.

• 73% say spending on their local police force should stay the same or be increased.

• 58% say police do a good or excellent job of protecting people from crime.

Source: A Pew Research Center poll of 4,708 U.S. adults conducted June 16-22 and released July 9.

