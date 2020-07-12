Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham on Sunday said he plans to call Special Counsel Robert Mueller to testify about the counsel’s Russia probe after Mr. Mueller defended his office’s prosecution of longtime Trump confidante Roger Stone over the weekend.

“Apparently Mr. Mueller is willing — and also capable — of defending the Mueller investigation through an oped in the Washington Post,” Mr. Graham, South Carolina Republican, said in a statement.

“Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee have previously requested Mr. Mueller appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee to testify about his investigation,” Mr. Graham said. “That request will be granted.”

The White House late Friday announced that President Trump was commuting the sentence of Stone, who was convicted on seven criminal counts last year, including lying to Congress, witness tampering, and obstructing a congressional investigation into whether the Trump campaign coordinated with Russia ahead of the 2016 election.

In an opinion piece published Saturday in the Washington Post, Mr. Mueller defended his office’s handling of the case.

“The jury ultimately convicted Stone of obstruction of a congressional investigation, five counts of making false statements to Congress and tampering with a witness. Because his sentence has been commuted, he will not go to prison. But his conviction stands,” Mr. Mueller said.

