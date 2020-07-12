House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday said she has no regrets when it comes to Congress’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“No, not at all. We have had four bills, all bipartisan, but they have not been implemented by the administration,” Mrs. Pelosi, California Democrat, said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

Mrs. Pelosi in late February had said in a letter to her colleagues that there were no indications of widespread infections in the U.S.

Congress has passed several coronavirus rescue packages in recent months that collectively total nearly $3 trillion. Lawmakers are aiming to pass another bill before members break for their typical August vacations.

Mrs. Pelosi said that the first relief bill was about “testing, testing, testing.”

“No - we said testing; from March 4 we were writing the bill to find out what the threat was to us while the president was saying delay, denial, calling it a hoax, and causing deaths,” Mrs. Pelosi said.

The Democrat-led House spent much of May writing and passing another $3 trillion-plus relief bill that Republican leaders had warned them was going nowhere in the GOP-led Senate.

Many liberals, meanwhile, have said the legislation Congress has already cleared is too small to fully address the scope of the crisis.

