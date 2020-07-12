White House trade adviser Peter Navarro on Sunday slammed likely Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden for trying to copy President Trump’s “Buy American” agenda in a newly-released economic plan.

“Poll-driven plagiarist,” Mr. Navarro said on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures.” “I was astonished by that, given Joe Biden’s history.”

“He’s just blatantly ripping off the president’s ‘Buy American’ agenda,” Mr. Navarro said, saying that the president’s effort on that front dates to Mr. Trump’s presidential campaign launch in June 2015.

Mr. Biden last week introduced a $700 billion economic plan that contains a number of “Buy American” provisions — an issue Mr. Trump has tried to emphasize in his first term in office.

The Biden campaign has said that Mr. Trump has had four years to put “Buy American” policies but has failed to do so.

Mr. Biden came under significant criticism over allegations that he plagiarized a speech from British politician Neil Kinnock during his failed 1988 presidential bid.

