Sudan this weekend moved to strengthen women’s rights and will ban the practice of female genital mutilation (FGM) as well as allow non-muslims to consume alcoholic beverages.

The country’s justice minister announced late Saturday that women will no longer need a permit issued by a male member of their family to travel with their children and will decriminalize apostasy, the abandonment of a person’s religious beliefs.

The decision marks a reversal of nearly 40 years of implementing the controversial Islamist policies, Reuters reported.

Sudan’s non-Muslim population, which makes up about 3% of the country, will now be permitted to consume alcohol in private. The ban will remain in place for Muslims.

Sudan’s Cabinet earlier this year approved a set of amendments that includes criminalizing FGM. Those who conduct the practice could be punished with fines and up to three years in prison. But the practice is expected to die out slowly.

The World Health Organization has declared that FGM constitutes an “extreme form of discrimination” against women. Nearly always carried out on minors, it can result in excessive bleeding and death or cause problems including infections, complications in childbirth and depression.

Millions of girls and women have been cut in countries in Africa, the Middle East and Asia, but for varying reasons. Many believe it keeps women clean and protects their chastity by controlling sexual desire. The opinions of religious leaders run the spectrum. Some condone the practice, others work to eliminate it and others consider it irrelevant to religion.

• This story is based in part on wire service reports.

