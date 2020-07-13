China on Monday announced that it will impose a set of retaliatory sanctions on several U.S. lawmakers who have been outspoken in their rebuke of several Chinese policies.

The move comes on the heels of newly imposed sanctions from Washington on three senior officials of the Chinese Communist Party for their roles in alleged human rights abuses against ethnic and religious minorities that China has detained in the western part of the country. China has denied its involvement in the issue.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying announced sanctions on Sens. Marco Rubio, Florida Republican, Ted Cruz, Texas Republican, Sam Brownback, U.S. ambassador for religious freedom, Rep. Chris Smith, New Jersey Republican, and the Congressional-Executive Commission on China, during a press briefing.

“We urge the U.S. to immediately withdraw its wrong decision, and stop any words and actions that interfere in China’s internal affairs and harm China’s interests,” Ms. Hua said.

“China will make a further response depending on the development of the situation,” she added.

While the lawmakers have remained quiet on the largely symbolic sanctions, Mr. Rubio tweeted following the announcement, “I guess they don’t like me?”

The nature of the sanctions remains unclear, and Ms. Hua did not specify how the lawmakers would be penalized, but she said they would take effect immediately.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.