Sweden on Monday joined German and French efforts to reject China’s newly imposed national security law on Hong Kong as support for European countries to impose penalties on Beijing grows.

Western pushback of the law has rapidly spread as critics say it does not align with the 1997 Joint Declaration between Britain and China that bound Beijing’s communist rulers to respect Hong Kong’s autonomy as a special administrative region and to leave its liberal economy and government for 50 years under the formulation “one country, two systems.”

Swedish Foreign Minister Anne Linde said Monday that “there is a proposal of measures especially proposed by Germany and France that I will support because we need to react to what is happening in Hong Kong,” Reuters reported.

While European officials have stopped short of detailing the discussed countermeasures, it is not expected they will seek formal sanctions on China, a leading trade partner for the region.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.