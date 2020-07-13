A federal judge in Washington ordered a new delay of the first federal execution in 17 years, just hours before it was set to take place.

U.S. District Judge Tanya S. Chutkan’s ruling halts the scheduled execution of Daniel Lewis Lee, who killed a family of three, by lethal injection at the federal prison complex in Terre Haute, Indiana.

The judge’s decision revives a legal challenge to the lethal injection protocol the Justice Department announced in 2019.

“The scientific evidence before the court overwhelmingly indicates that the 2019 Protocol is very likely to cause Plaintiffs extreme pain and needless suffering during their executions,” Judge Chutkan wrote.

Judge Chutkan said the inmates would likely succeed in their challenge to the protocols, arguing it violated the constitution’s ban on “cruel and unusual” punishments.”

The Justice Department said it would appeal the decision, which also impacts two other executions scheduled for later this week.

On Sunday, a federal appeals court overturned a lower court decision halting the execution because family members of Lee’s victims said they were concerned about traveling to watch it amid the coronavirus pandemic.

