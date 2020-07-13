A federal judge in Washington ordered a new delay of the first federal execution in 17 years, just hours before it was set to take place.

U.S. District Judge Tanya S. Chutkan’s ruling halts the scheduled execution of Daniel Lewis Lee, who killed a family of three, by lethal injection at the federal prison complex in Terre Haute, Indiana.

The judge’s decision revives a legal challenge to the lethal injection protocol the Justice Department announced in 2019.

“The scientific evidence before the court overwhelmingly indicates that the 2019 Protocol is very likely to cause Plaintiffs extreme pain and needless suffering during their executions,” Judge Chutkan wrote.

Judge Chutkan said the inmates would likely succeed in their challenge to the protocols, arguing it violated the constitution’s ban on “cruel and unusual” punishments.”

An appointee of President Obama, Judge Chutkan said there is evidence the drug the Justice Department uses to carry out executions “produces sensations of drowning and asphyxiation” and causes “extreme pain, terror and panic.”

She also criticized the Trump administration for setting execution dates while court challenges to the execution protocols were still moving through the court system.

“The last-minute nature of this ruling is unfortunate, but no fault of the Plaintiffs,” she wrote.

“The succession of last-minute rulings is the result of the Government’s decision to set short execution dates even as many claims, including those addressed here, were pending. The Government is entitled to choose dates, but the court cannot take shortcuts in its obligations in order to accommodate those dates,” she continued.

The Justice Department said it would appeal the decision, which also impacts two other executions scheduled for later this week.

On Sunday, a federal appeals court overturned a lower court decision halting the execution because family members of Lee’s victims said they were concerned about traveling to watch it amid the coronavirus pandemic.-

Shawn Nolan, an attorney for one of the death row inmates, praised the decision, accusing the Trump administration of rushing the executions while outstanding questions remain about the drugs used.

“The district court’s injunction ensures that the courts will have the opportunity to carefully address those issues. Given that these executions threaten to become COVID-19 super-spreader events, the injunction will also protect the lives and health of the correctional staff, victim family members, spiritual advisors, attorneys, and others who must witness the executions,” he said in a statement.

