Miami Mayor Francis Suarez on Monday said he’s looking at imposing another lockdown order amid a resurgence of coronavirus cases in Florida.

“We definitely saw a significant flattening of the curve when we implemented a stay-at-home order in March, April,” Mr. Suarez said on CNN. “If we get to a point where we don’t feel like we can care for the people that are getting sick, that’s something that we’re going to have to strongly look at.”

Florida on Sunday reported more than 15,000 new coronavirus cases, breaking a single-day record for any U.S. state.

“We’re hoping the fact that we implemented a mask-in-public rule, the fact that we have rolled back some openings - that all those things together does start flattening the curve,” Mr. Suarez said.

But he said a prevalence of people getting sick at home is complicating the issue.

“So what happens is someone comes home sick - it takes a while for them to get tested and get their results and they get everyone else in the household sick,” he said. “So that’s something that we are seeing and we’ve got to message that better as well.”

