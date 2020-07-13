A picture of Sen. Ted Cruz not wearing a mask on a commercial flight went viral Monday, thanks to a Democratic campaign staffer.

American Airlines said Monday that it was investigating after a photo of the Texas Republican unmasked was posted by Hosseh Enad, who works with the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.

Captured today at 10:45am — @TedCruz on a commercial flight, refusing to wear a mask. pic.twitter.com/h8DM7J4CMi — Hosseh (@hossehenad) July 13, 2020

“It’s insanely irresponsible considering Texas is getting hit hard by Covid,” he wrote in a follow-up tweet.

Mr. Enad, who said he had gotten the picture from an acquaintance, also later tweeted a picture of American’s mask policy that, he noted “clearly states that masks should be worn on the flight.”

The airline told CBS News it had reached out to Mr. Cruz to “affirm the importance of this policy as part of our commitment to protecting the health and safety of the traveling public.”

A Cruz spokesperson told CBS the senator had taken off his mask to drink and put it back on afterward.

The photo clearly shows Mr. Cruz holding a cup of coffee or similar hot drink in his left hand, and the American policy that Mr. Enad posted also says “your face covering may be removed to eat or drink.”

That didn’t faze Mr. Enad, who helpfully provided Mr. Cruz and others with mask-wearing tips.

“For those trying to argue that he was drinking, it’s not hard to have a mask on and undo one side to take a sip then put it back on. Most people take their time drinking coffee,” he wrote.

Never letting a crisis go to waste, Mr. Enad took advantage of the photo going viral to twice stump for Democratic fund-raising.

“This is blowing up, so I’m gonna drop this in here. Visit the @DCCC’s Virtual Action Center to find out how you can help protect and expand the House Majority,” he wrote.

He also plugged the LGBTQ Victory Fund in another tweet.

