The clock is ticking on the presidential election, and much could happen between now and Nov. 3. The advice for President Trump, however, continues to arrive, offering insight into fine tuning his well-funded and well-organized campaign even further.

When compared to presumed Democratic nominee Joseph R. Biden, the president appears to be a contender of substance who perhaps needs a reminder about classic winning strategies, according to one analyst.

“Trump may have the most dedicated voter base of any president. Joe Biden’s popularity is a mile wide but only an inch deep. Trump’s is the opposite,” says Merrill Matthews, a resident scholar with the Institute for Policy Innovation in Dallas.

He describes how Mr. Trump can get his “mojo” back by emphasizing the future gains in the economy, continuing his record of appointing conservative judges and remembering what worked so beautifully on the campaign trail four years ago.

But it’s the promise of tomorrow which could be the linchpin.

Elections are often won or lost with a candidate’s vision for the future, Mr. Matthews writes in an oped for The Hill — noting that Mr. Trump definitely was a master of that message in 2016 with his clarion call to “Make America Great Again.”

He needs to repeat the process.

“He is going to have to give Americans a reason to vote for him. Of the two major candidates, Trump is more likely to restore the economic growth we had before the pandemic. He will oppose the far-left’s efforts to socialize the economy and society. And he seems to be the only candidate who is proud of America’s (imperfect) past and believes that embracing its values, rather than condemning them, is the better course for the country and the world,” writes Mr. Matthews.

‘That’s a winnable agenda. And nobody can make that case like Trump — but he will have to make it,” he advises.

LIBERALS: THEY WANT THEIR MASKS

There’s a heavy partisan divide when it comes to wearing a mask during the coronavirus pandemic. Overall, 54% of U.S. adults “strongly support” a policy that makes it mandatory to wear masks in public places. One-third of Republicans agree with that, compared to three-fourths of Democrats, according to an Economist/YouGov poll.

Things are even more pronounced when ideology enters the fray. Eight out of 10 of those who plan to vote for Joseph R. Biden in the presidential election agree with such a policy, but just 25% of those who support President Trump do.

The survey also revealed that 31% of conservatives, 56% of independents and 80% of liberals side with mandatory masks in public.

More in the Poll du Jour at column’s end.

A GOYA UPDATE

GoFundMe page titled “Buy Goya, Support Trump and Feed the Hungry” was created Sunday to support Goya Foods — with a goal of raising $10,000 to buy products from the company to be donated to food banks in the nation’s capital.

“What if we rise up to say no to cancel culture AND feed the hungry at the same time?” the page asked.

The page raised $100,000 in less than 24 hours, as some 3,000 donors stepped up to help. Donations are still coming in at a rapid pace.

The effort got underway after Goya Foods CEO Robert Unanue publicly voiced his support for President Trump and was quickly met with calls for a boycott of the company’s products. Fans of Mr. Trump immediately pushed back with calls for a “BUYcott” of Goya Foods products. Anecdotal accounts shared on social media reported that Goya items were selling out in many stores, offering photo evidence.

“Sticking it to the cancel culture! My faith in humanity is being restored,” one donor noted.

“Bob Unanue for president,” another noted.

ON THE RADAR

UrbanCURE — a nonprofit which addresses race and poverty issues from a Christian conservative perspective — will host a peaceful “Emancipation Celebration” on Tuesday at the Freedmen’s Memorial in Lincoln Park, just a few blocks from the Capitol.

They plan to call on legislators and city government officials to preserve the statue that signifies the plight of slaves who became free under President Abraham Lincoln’s leadership.

Some local leaders have called for the statue’s removal.

“Claiming ‘racism’ about this statue shows the ignorance of this movement. Black folk like District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser and Congressional Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton need to learn black history,” says Star Parker, a syndicated columnist and founder of the host organization.

“This Freedmen’s Statue should not only remain standing in Lincoln Park, but this is the sacred location where President Trump should place the new Memorial Park he envisions to honor great American heroes who worked tirelessly to unify the races,” she suggest.

Mr. Trump announced his intention to create such a park during a speech at Mount Rushmore.

Among those joining Ms. Parker: longtime civil rights activist Robert Woodson; Loyola University political science professor Diana Schaub; Radiance Foundation founder Ryan Bomberger; motivational speaker and Trump adviser Clarence Weaver, New Hope family church pastor Jim Boothby; pastor and community activist Marc Little; and William B. Allen, chief operations officer of UrbanCURE.

POLL DU JOUR

• 54% of U.S. adults “strongly support” a policy that makes it mandatory to wear masks in public places: 34% of Republicans, 47% of independents and 76% of Democrats agree.

• 17% somewhat support such a policy; 19% of Republicans, 17% of independents and 15% of Democrats agree.

• 8% somewhat oppose it; 13% of Republicans, 9% of independents and 4% of Democrats agree.

• 15% strongly oppose the policy; 29% of Republicans, 17% of independents and 2% of Democrats agree.

• 6% are not sure; 6% of Republicans, 10% of independents and 2% of Democrats agree.

Source: An Economist/YouGov poll of 1,491 U.S. adults conducted July 5-7.

