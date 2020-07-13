The federal judge overseeing Roger Stone’s criminal case asked the Trump administration on Monday to turn over a copy of the executive order commuting the longtime GOP operative’s sentence.

U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson said she wants the document to answer questions from the U.S. Probation Officer. She said she needs to figure out if the commutation “involves the sentence of incarceration alone or also the period of supervised release.”

Stone was sentenced to two years of supervised release once his 40-month prison term expired.

Judge Jackson said Stone and the Justice Department must produce the document by Tuesday.

President Trump on Friday commuted Stone’s sentence saying he was the “victim” of former special counsel Robert Mueller investigation into allegations of Russia interference in the 2016 election.

Stone last year was convicted of lying to Congress, witness tampering and obstructing the congressional Russia probe.

