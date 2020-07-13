Several popular iPhone apps are allegedly spying on their users, and one of the suspected culprits, LinkedIn, now faces a lawsuit in federal court from a New York-based user.

The lawsuit alleged the Microsoft-owned company was reading the content of users’ clipboards after each keystroke, which was discovered by users testing Apple’s new operating system earlier this month. Clipboards hold information that users copy and paste.

“Indeed, information such as photos, text and email messages, voice recordings, and other communications, are expected to remain in the clipboard until the user herself issues a paste command or overwrites the information,” said the lawsuit filed in federal court in California. “LinkedIn ignored that expectation and intentionally and repeatedly invaded user privacy — and it carefully hid what it was doing from users, knowing just how far beyond the boundaries of reasonable conduct it had gone.”

The lawsuit also alleges that LinkedIn “has not only been spying on its users, it has been spying on their nearby computers and other devices.”

LinkedIn and Apple have not responded to requests for comment.

Software engineer Don Morton was among the first to discover the snooping when testing Apple’s new operating system and witnessed LinkedIn logging the content of his clipboard after each keystroke, which he published to Twitter. LinkedIn Vice President of Engineering Erran Berger tweeted to Mr. Morton that the clipboard spying was the result of a technical error, which Mr. Berger said was fixed in a new version of the app available on July 4.

“We’ve traced this to a code path that only does an equality check between the clipboard contents and the currently typed content in a text box,” Mr. Berger tweeted. “We don’t store or transmit the clipboard contents.”

The technical error was not unique to Microsoft’s LinkedIn. More than 50 apps are suspected of similar behavior, according to reports, including the China-based TikTok and the social media company Reddit.

TikTok said it was aware that iPhone users testing the new operating system saw notifications that TikTok was copying their clipboards while using other apps, and it said it has worked to fix the problem.

“For TikTok, this was triggered by a feature designed to identify repetitive, spammy behavior,” a TikTok spokesperson said. “We have already submitted an updated version of the app to the App Store removing the anti-spam feature to eliminate any potential confusion.”

Reddit similarly told The Verge it discovered problematic computer code and intended to release a fix on July 14.

The security challenges posed by the applications’ spying are not limited to the information collected by Big Tech companies, but pertain to others that may hold the information as well.

President Trump has floated a potential ban of TikTok amid security concerns that the Chinese regime has access to users’ content. And intelligence officials have said LinkedIn is a threat for adversarial intelligence collection and foreign influence operations, particularly arriving from China.

