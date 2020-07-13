By - Associated Press - Monday, July 13, 2020

OWATONNA, Minn. (AP) - The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and Owatonna police are investigating a fatal stabbing in a park in the southern Minnesota city.

Officers were called Sunday afternoon to a stabbing at Dartts Park. Police found an unconscious man on the ground with apparent stab wounds. He was dead at the scene.

The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy and identify the man.

BCA investigators recovered two knives at the scene.

