D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said Monday that the District has seen four consecutive days without deaths from COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

Miss Bowser said it’s the first time since March 20 — when the District recorded its first death from COVID-19 — that the city has gone four days without lives lost.

“You tend to see an increase in incidence in the number of new cases, followed by an increase in hospitalizations followed by an increase in deaths,” said Dr. LaQuandra Nesbitt, director of the D.C. Department of Health. “So while we are very happy to see no loss of life in the District whenever that occurs, we always are aware that you first see an increase in cases, followed by an increase in hospitalizations, followed by an increase in deaths and each one of those indicators tend to lag by two weeks.”

Over the last couple of weeks, the number of new cases reported daily has increased from around 30 to around 50.

Miss Bowser said this Thursday she will share more details about what is happening with D.C. Public Schools in the fall and said she pushed back her decision about reopening public pools to the end of the month.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.