America First Action, a top super PAC supporting President Trump’s re-election, said on Monday the group plans to launch a $23 million ad campaign attacking likely Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden starting later this month.

The effort, which includes broadcast and cable TV, digital ads, and other investments, includes $7.5 million in spending in Pennsylvania, $5.6 million in Wisconsin, $5.6 million in Arizona, and $4.5 million in North Carolina.

The campaign is slated to run from July 24 until Labor Day.

Mr. Trump carried all four states by narrow margins in 2016.

Mr. Biden has been leading Mr. Trump in much of the recent public polling on the race, but the president’s team has said Mr. Trump remains competitive when surveys pit him against a “defined” Mr. Biden.

