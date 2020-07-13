By - Associated Press - Monday, July 13, 2020

ALCOVA, Wyo. (AP) - Sheriff’s officials in Wyoming continue to investigate a fatal shooting but say they aren’t aware of any eyewitnesses.

The shooting happened late Friday at a trailer home in Alcova, a community near Alcova Reservoir about 30 miles (50 kilometers) southwest of Casper.

The man shot owned the home. Deputies who’d heard about a fight arrived to find people trying to help the wounded man. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Officials haven’t released the victim’s name but the shooter was cooperative, Natrona County sheriff’s Sgt. Taylor Courtney said Monday.

Deputies confiscated a handgun, the Casper Star-Tribune reported.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide