FOLSOM, Calif. (AP) - A convicted killer stabbed two guards at a high-security California prison Monday but both were expected to survive, officials said.

Correctional officers were releasing inmates into a yard Monday morning at California State Prison, Sacramento in Folsom when a prisoner who was being scanned with a metal detector pulled a 7-inch-long homemade weapon and stabbed a guard in the head and neck, according to a statement from the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

A second officer was stabbed in the right arm and a third officer received a hand injury before the inmate was subdued, authorities said.

One officer was treated at a hospital and released. There was no immediate word on the conditions of the other officers but their injuries weren’t believed to be life-threatening, corrections officials said.

The attacker was identified as Michael Harris, who had minor injuries and was taken to a hospital, corrections officials said. He was to be kept in segregated housing while the attack is investigated.

Harris began serving a life sentence without possibility of parole in 2009 for a Los Angeles County shooting. He was convicted of first-degree murder, attempted murder and intentional discharge of a firearm causing great bodily injury or death, corrections officials said.

The prison east of Sacramento houses more than 2,300 inmates.

