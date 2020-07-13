A progressive veterans group on Sunday hit back at President Trump’s recent visit to Walter Reed medical center where he donned a mask for the first time in public, calling the move a “photo-op.”

In a 26-second video released on social media, VoteVets called Mr. Trump a “traitor” and pointed to recent reports that he was briefed about intelligence that Russian agents had allegedly offered bounties on U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan.

The video begins with footage of Mr. Trump walking through the military medical facility outside of Washington as a lower text reads: “What wounded warriors see when Trump comes for a photo-op.”

The video then focuses on his navy blue mask and displays the words “Putin won’t let me say a word about Russian bounties on your heads.”

Mr. Trump and the White House have staunchly denied that the president was briefed on the intelligence of bounties prior to the media reports.

In a post on Twitter, VoteVets accompanied the video with the hashtags #TraitorTrump and #PhotoOp.

