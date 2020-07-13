ST. LOUIS (AP) - A would-be carjacker was fatally shot Sunday after exchanging gunfire with a man whose car he tried to steal in downtown St. Louis, police said.

The suspect was armed with a handgun when he tried to rob a 22-year-old man of his car at 9:45 p.m., the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. The victim, whom police described as “an armed citizen,” and the suspect exchanged gunfire, police said.

The alleged carjacker died at the scene. The other man suffered a minor shoulder injury, which police described as an abrasion.

St. Louis detectives are handling the investigation. Authorities haven’t determined yet if the shooting is considered justified.

