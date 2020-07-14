There have been more than 13 million cases of COVID-19 reported around the world as of Tuesday, according to the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus tracker.

The tracker showed 573,288 have died from the virus, and more than 7.2 million have recovered. The world population currently stands at 7.8 billion.

The U.S. has reported the highest number of confirmed cases and deaths from the coronavirus, with more than 3.3 million confirmed cases, 135,615 deaths and 1,031,939 recoveries.

More than 40 million have been tested across the U.S., which has a population of 328 million.

New York state has reported the highest number of deaths from COVID-19 out of any other U.S. state at 32,395, and 71,643 have recovered.

With a population of 209.5 million, Brazil has emerged as an epicenter of the virus and has tallied the second-highest number of confirmed cases behind the U.S. at over 1.8 million and 72,833 deaths.

One million cases of coronavirus were reported just 83 days after the outbreak originated in China last November. It took just five days for the number of global confirmed cases to jump from 12 million on July 8 to 13 million on Monday.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.