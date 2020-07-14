A Republican member of Congress called out President Trump on Tuesday evening for hypocrisy and disloyalty over the Alabama U.S. Senate race.

The president crowed about Tuesday’s victory in the Republican primary runoff by former football coach Tommy Tuberville over Jeff Sessions, Mr. Trump’s former attorney general.

But Rep. Adam Kinzinger, Illinois Republican, was having none of Mr. Trump’s gloating over the defeat of Mr. Sessions, on whom the president turned over his handling of the Russia collusion probe.

Jeff was the first elected official to support you. Seems loyalty is expected from you but not granted. https://t.co/w0IISk0Cnj — Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) July 15, 2020

“Jeff was the first elected official to support you,” Mr. Kinzinger wrote on Twitter, referring to a time during the 2016 Republican presidential primary when Mr. Trump was widely seen as a reality-TV distraction not to be taken seriously.

“Seems loyalty is expected from you but not granted,” Mr. Kinzinger concluded.

