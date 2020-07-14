Adm. Brett Giroir, the Trump administration’s coronavirus testing czar, on Tuesday acknowledged problem spots have popped up in a number of states but said there is some “early light” at the end of the tunnel.

“None of [us] feel comfortable. Nobody’s doing a victory lap,” Adm. Giroir said on NBC’s “Today” program.

He mentioned California, Texas, Arizona and Florida as new problem spots.

Adm. Giroir said the percentage of tests coming back positive has leveled off in problem spots, and emergency room visits are going down.

“These are the early indicators that we are turning the corner,” he said. “This doesn’t mean we’ve turned the corner. … We are not there yet, but we are seeing some early light at the end of this tunnel.”

Adm. Giroir said things are in a much better place compared to several months ago.

“The mortality rate for any given age is way lower, but we are still very concerned because as hospitalizations go up, we would expect deaths to also go up,” he said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.