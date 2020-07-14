Air Force and Space Force members who have accent marks or hyphens in their last names are soon going to be able to purchase name tapes and tags that will accurately depict their names.

The update is part of sweeping changes taking place within the Air Force to create a more inclusive culture, the service said in a Friday statement.

“As we listened to Airmen and Space Professionals, we reviewed our policies and identified language in our dress and appearance instruction that was problematic for certain groups,” said Lisa Truesdale, Air Force deputy director of military force management policy.

“Ensuring inclusive language in our policies is one of the first steps in creating a more inclusive culture where all uniformed members can thrive and maximize their fullest potential.”

The changes, which also include modifications to hair cuts, shaving and dress code rules, will take effect immediately in line with Air Force Instruction 36-2903, Military.com reported.

Last month, the Air Force launched a review of its policies to identify issues that may cause racial disparities.

The review, which is still ongoing, aims to “assess Air Force-specific causal factors like culture and policies, assimilate the analysis and conclusions of previous racial disparity studies by external organizations, and make concrete recommendations resulting in impactful and lasting change.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.