The United Kingdom is making it mandatory to wear a face mask while in shops and supermarkets starting in less than two weeks.

Those who do not abide by the new rule, that will take effect July 24, will be subject to fines of up to £100, the BBC reported.

One day earlier, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson advocated for wearing masks in shops during the coronavirus pandemic and said his government will be weighing whether to make the practice mandatory in the coming days.

The United Kingdom, with a population of 66.65 million, has reported 291,691 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 44,915 deaths and 1,384 recoveries, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.

The British government has recommended that its citizens wear face coverings in public spaces and where social distancing may be difficult since mid-May, and have mandated the practice on public transportation since last month.

People with certain disabilities as well as children under the age of 11 will be exempt from the new rule.

