President Trump on Tuesday said he isn’t the underdog in the coming election, citing internal polls and the election signs and enthusiasm he sees on the road.

“I think we have really good poll numbers,” Mr. Trump said, though most mainstream polls have him losing to former Vice President Joseph R. Biden by a wide margin.

He compared the situation to the 2016 race, in which many polls suggested Hillary Clinton had the edge.

“I think that the enthusiasm now is greater and maybe far greater than it was in 2016,” he said from the White House Rose Garden. “I think a lot of people don’t want to talk about it … they don’t want to go through the process, because the process is not fair.”

He said he will get a bump when the U.S. turns things around “for a second time,” alluding to an economic recovery from the coronavirus.

The president said he’s worried about mail-in voting, however, repeating his belief it is ripe for fraud.

He said absentee ballots are OK because you “have to go through a process,” but mail-in ballots are too unwieldy.

