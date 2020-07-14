President Trump signed legislation Tuesday to sanction Chinese officials and entities for China’s “repressive actions” against Hong Kong, and issued an executive order ending Hong Kong’s preferential treatment by the U.S.

“No administration has been tougher on China than this administration,” the president said in an event in the White House Rose Garden.

The president recited a long list of China’s transgressions, including the spread of the coronavirus.

“We hold China fully responsible for canceling the virus and unleashing it upon the world,” Mr. Trump said.

He also devoted much of his remarks to contrasting his position on Beijing with his Democratic rival, Joseph R. Biden. The president said Mr. Biden’s “entire career has been a gift to the Chinese Communist Party.”

“Joe Biden supported China’s entry into the World Trade Organization, one of the greatest geopolitical and economic disasters in world history,” Mr. Trump said. “They were given all sorts of advantages… and they took advantage of those advantages.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.