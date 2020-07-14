Ghislaine Maxwell pleaded not guilty Tuesday in a New York courtroom to charges she conspired with billionaire sex offender Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse underage girls more than 20 years ago.

Appearing before U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan video conference because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Ms. Maxwell uttered the words “not guilty, your honor” when asked to enter her plea.

Judge Nathan scheduled a criminal trial for Ms. Maxwell to begin on July 12, 2021.

The British socialite and former girlfriend of the late Epstein is accused of grooming and recruiting underage girls for his alleged sex trafficking ring. She is also alleged to have participated in some of the sex abuse, according to court filings.

She faces up to 35 years in prison if convicted on all charges.

Prosecutor Allison Moe told the judge that while the Epstein investigation remains ongoing she does not anticipate a superseding indictment against Maxwell.

Prosecutors have pushed for Ms. Maxwell to remain in jail, calling her an “extreme” flight risk. They say she would use her three passports and $20 million bank account to flee the country.

In a court filing Monday, prosecutors said during a search of Ms. Maxwell’s 156-acre New Hampshire mansion where she was hiding out from law enforcement, agents found a cellphone wrapped in tin foil to evade detection.

Ms. Maxwell also hired former British military members to guard her New Hampshire property, according to the court filing.

Attorneys for Ms. Maxwell asked the judge to release her on a $5 million bond. They say she is not a flight risk.

Ms. Maxwell’s defense team said in a court filing last week that she “vigorously” denies the charge and “intends to fight them.”

Ms. Maxwell’s arrest earlier this month came nearly a year to the day Epstein was arrested on federal sex trafficking charges. Epstein killed himself weeks later while locked in a Manhattan federal detention center.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.