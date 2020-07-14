Hillary Clinton on Monday said the U.S. needs to be prepared for President Trump not to “go quietly” if he loses the fall election.

“Well, I think it is a fair point to raise as to whether or not, if he loses, he’s going to go quietly or not. And we have to be ready for that,” Mrs. Clinton said during an appearance on Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah.”

“If people get to vote and they for whatever reason vote for Donald Trump, OK — we’ll accept it. Not happily,” said Mrs. Clinton, the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee.

But she said she doesn’t think that’s what will happen.

“I think the more people who can actually get to the polls whether by mail or in person and get their votes counted, then we are going to have the kind of election we should have and then it’ll be a win both in the popular vote and in the Electoral College,” she said.

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden predicted last month that Mr. Trump was going to try to “steal” the election, though the former vice president said he thought the president would be escorted from the White House if he tried to hold onto power.

The Trump campaign dismissed the prospect that Mr. Trump wouldn’t accept the election results and said Mr. Biden was trying to undermine confidence in the election.

At a 2016 presidential debate, Mrs. Clinton said Mr. Trump’s refusing to say he’d accept the election outcome was “horrifying.”

Her point ended up being moot after the president defeated Mrs. Clinton in what many have described as the biggest political upset in U.S. history.

