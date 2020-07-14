Sen. Ted Cruz recently had advice for Joseph R. Biden regarding a formal debate with President Trump.

“Biden’s two conditions: (1) the debate must occur in his basement, and (2) it cannot be televised or broadcast to anyone in America,” the Texas Republican quipped in a tweet.

The actual debates, however, are rapidly approaching. The two rivals will face each other on Sept. 29, Oct. 15 and Oct. 22 — with limited live audiences but saturation coverage on all broadcast and cable news networks.

“Presidential debates have become less about substantive discussions of public policy and principle, and more about dispensing brief statements of opinion and platform easily conveyable in media broadcasts,” advises the Bill of Rights Institute, a nonprofit educational organization.

Do voters think Mr. Biden could manage a high-profile showdown? Only a slim majority — 54% — believe he is actually “capable” of a debate with the president according to a Rasmussen Reports survey released Tuesday. Over a third — 36% — said Mr. Biden could not manage the event, while 11% weren’t sure. And the partisan breakdown: 77% of Democrats believe Mr. Biden could pull it off, compared to 32% of Republicans and 49% of independents.

There’s a lot riding on it, meanwhile. The survey found that 68% of likely voters say it’s important Mr. Biden participate in the traditional bout while 56% say it would hurt the Biden campaign if the candidate opted out of it.

The analysis also mentioned findings from a separate Rasmussen Reports poll released June 29 which gauged other voter impressions.

According to the Rasmussen analysis, “38% of all voters, including 20% of Democrats, believe Biden is suffering from some form of dementia. Sixty-one percent think it is important for him to address the dementia issue publicly.”

The survey of 1,000 likely U.S. voters was conducted July 9-12.

‘USEFUL IDIOT MANUFACTURING MACHINE’

Merriam-Webster defines the term “useful idiot” as “a naive or credulous person who can be manipulated or exploited to advance a cause or political agenda.” Some experts credit Vladimir Lenin, founder of the Soviet Union, with coining the phrase.

Veteran news analyst Roger L. Simon has now declared that the U.S. educational system has produced a huge population of this particular political entity.

“We are a nation of ‘useful idiots’ because of that system which gets worse, more extremely biased, every year. In fact, our educational system is a ‘useful idiot’ manufacturing machine. As our most renowned colleges and universities became progressively leftist in faculties and administrations — over 90% of professors are now Democrats, mostly left Democrats,” writes Mr. Simon in an essay for The Epoch Times.

These students share left-leaning philosophies with one another; they teach — with leftist ideas even surfacing in nursery schools, says Mr. Simon.

“Nothing is questioned. Little is examined. We have endless diversity classes and administrators, but what’s known as viewpoint diversity — the diversity of ideas — has virtually disappeared. We are a capitalist society with a socialist educational system,” advises Mr. Simon.

“No matter who wins the election, what’s needed now is a movement to take the schools back from the teachers’ unions, the politicians, and the so-called educational experts and return them to the people they are meant for — their consumers — the students and their families. Otherwise, they should be out of business.”

FOUR EASY STEPS

“First, they ignore you. Then, they laugh at you. Then, they call you deplorable. Then you vote and we win the election!” President Trump advises in a new campaign outreach to both voters and fans.

REVISITING THE WASP FACTOR

Inside The Beltway recently noted that Emory & Henry College in Virginia was reconsidering the use of a wasp as its mascot due to concerns that “wasp” might appear “exclusive” to students who are not White Anglo-Saxon Protestants — or “WASPs.”

An alumnus of the school has advised reviewing the origins of the wasp mascot, in use since Emory and Henry faced the University of Tennessee on Sept. 24, 1921.

“Knoxville newspaper writers tagged Emory & Henry as the Wasps as its defense looked like Wasps swarming on defense and covering the ball, wearing their blue-gold striped socks, blue-gold striped jerseys with stripes on the chest and sleeve,” this according to Emory & Henry College Athletics.

CONSUMER CORNER

The challenges of the coronavirus pandemic have sparked a book boom in the U.S. as Americans seek escapist fiction, how-to guides and home-schooling materials.

Some 322.1 million actual books — not online versions — were sold in the first six months of 2019 according to BookScan, an industry source — up 2.8% compared to 2019.

“After posting soft sales for the past several years, the adult fiction category had a 2.9% increase in the first six months of 2020, as booksellers reported more people looking for titles that provide an escape from the drumbeat of coronavirus news,” reported Publishers Weekly.

General fiction and graphic novels led the fiction surge, with sales up by 10.3%. Hobby, craft and cook books were up by 31% while juvenile nonfiction jumped by 25.5% The leader in the category was ‘My First Learn-to-Write Workbook’ by which sold over 379,000 copies, placing the $8.99 title in ninth place on the overall bestseller list for the first half of the year, said the Weekly — also noting a huge jump in sales for “classic” children’s books.

POLL DU JOUR

• 63% of U.S. adults say ethics in government is a “very big problem in the country today”; 55% of Republicans and 70% of Democrats agree.

• 51% overall cite the treatment of racial and ethnic minorities are in the criminal justice system as a big problem; 20% of Republicans and 76% of Democrats agree.

• 40% overall cite climate change: 13% of Republicans and 62% of Democrats agree.

• 28% overall cite illegal immigration; 43% of Republicans and 15% of Democrats agree.

Source: A PEW RESEARCH CENTER poll of 4,708 U.S. adults conducted JUNE 16-22 AND RELEASED TUESDAY.

